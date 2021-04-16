NIOS To Decide On June 2021 Exam Date By May 20

Image credit: Shutterstock NIOS June 2021 exam dates will be announced by May 20 (representational photo)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the country and it will take into consideration health and safety of learners before finalising the June 2021 exam dates for Class 10, Class 12, an official statement said. Dates for these exams will be announced by May 20, 2021, the institute said. The announcement came after protests from students who demanded that their exams should also be deferred or cancelled, like the central and state education boards.

NIOS said the decision regarding exams will be taken in aid of students and the information will be made available on its official website.

In view of the prevailing situation due to covid-19 pandemic across the country and also taking in account the safety and well being of the Learners, the NIOS is keeping close watch on the situation for the schedule of June 2021 Examinations.@ANI @PIBHRD @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/zU9dVxL0TW — NIOS (@niostwit) April 16, 2021

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled Class 10 final exams and postponed Class 12 exams. Following CBSE’s decision, many state boards have also announced postponement or cancellation of their board exams.

The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today postponed ISC, ICSE board exams.

Both the central boards have also announced that alternative methods of evaluation will be adopted to declare results of Class 10 students.

Last year, NIOS had to cancel secondary and senior secondary exams scheduled for March.

Later, the board announced it will evaluate students using an average marks formula and give them another chance to write exams later.