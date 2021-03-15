NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 today, March 15, at the official websites, results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 4:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister Releases Study Material Of Indian Knowledge Tradition Programme
NIOS On-Demand Exams From March 15, Registration Begins On March 1
Education Minister Advises NIOS To Work On Transparency And Exam Reform At Review Meeting
NIOS Class 10 And Class 12 Exams Cancelled, Alternative Scheme For Assessment
NIOS To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Today; How, Where To Check
Registrations For Essay Writing Competition For High School Students Ends Tomorrow
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 today, March 15, at the official websites, results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. All those who have appeared in the examinations can access the results using their enrollment IDs at the login window.

The NIOS examination for Class 10 and 12 was conducted from January 22 to February 15, 2021.

The NIOS scorecard will comprise details such as enrollment number, name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks scored and the qualifying status.

NIOS Result -- Direct Link

NIOS Result, Scorecard: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- result.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the tab designated for NIOS result

Step 3: Key in the NIOS enrollment number on a new window

Step 4: Login and download the NIOS result and scorecard

Step 5: Take its print out for future reference

To be considered qualified, NIOS has stipulated a qualification criteria for Classes 10, 12 students. Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks and pass in at least five selected subjects including at least one and not more than two language papers.

Click here for more Education News
Nios results National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Announces Free Education For Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In Government Schools
Haryana Announces Free Education For Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In Government Schools
ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC
ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Method To Remove Heavy Metals From Water
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Method To Remove Heavy Metals From Water
Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Declare Food Technology Institutes As National Ones
Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Declare Food Technology Institutes As National Ones
NEET To Be Conducted Only Once This Year, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
NEET To Be Conducted Only Once This Year, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................