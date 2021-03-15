NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 today, March 15, at the official websites, results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 today, March 15, at the official websites, results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. All those who have appeared in the examinations can access the results using their enrollment IDs at the login window.
The NIOS examination for Class 10 and 12 was conducted from January 22 to February 15, 2021.
The NIOS scorecard will comprise details such as enrollment number, name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks scored and the qualifying status.
NIOS Result, Scorecard: How To Download
Step 1: Go to the official website -- result.nios.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, select the tab designated for NIOS result
Step 3: Key in the NIOS enrollment number on a new window
Step 4: Login and download the NIOS result and scorecard
Step 5: Take its print out for future reference
Dear Learners,— NIOS (@niostwit) March 15, 2021
Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 is now declared and available at
https://t.co/sHScgOBumO pic.twitter.com/8wanezcSAd
To be considered qualified, NIOS has stipulated a qualification criteria for Classes 10, 12 students. Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks and pass in at least five selected subjects including at least one and not more than two language papers.