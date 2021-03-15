NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced

NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 today, March 15, at the official websites, results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. All those who have appeared in the examinations can access the results using their enrollment IDs at the login window.

The NIOS examination for Class 10 and 12 was conducted from January 22 to February 15, 2021.

The NIOS scorecard will comprise details such as enrollment number, name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks scored and the qualifying status.

NIOS Result -- Direct Link

NIOS Result, Scorecard: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- result.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the tab designated for NIOS result

Step 3: Key in the NIOS enrollment number on a new window

Step 4: Login and download the NIOS result and scorecard

Step 5: Take its print out for future reference

Dear Learners,



Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 is now declared and available at

https://t.co/sHScgOBumO pic.twitter.com/8wanezcSAd — NIOS (@niostwit) March 15, 2021

To be considered qualified, NIOS has stipulated a qualification criteria for Classes 10, 12 students. Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks and pass in at least five selected subjects including at least one and not more than two language papers.