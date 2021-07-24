  • Home
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Public Examinations Result Announced

NIOS has announced the public exam results on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the absence of June 2021 public exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 24, 2021 2:25 pm IST

NIOS Public exam results announced
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations on July 23, at the official websites, results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in. NIOS has announced the public exam results on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the absence of June 2021 public exams which were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the evaluation scheme, students’ past exam records will be used for preparation of results. To access the Class 10, 12 public exam results, students have to use their enrollment numbers.

1627116820650NIOS Result Window

The NIOS scorecard will comprise details such as enrollment number, name, subject-wise marks obtained in theory and practical, total marks scored and the qualifying status.

NIOS Result -- Direct Link

NIOS Result, Scorecard: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- result.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the tab designated for NIOS result

Step 3: Key in the NIOS enrollment number on a new window

Step 4: Login and download the NIOS result and scorecard

Step 5: Take its print out for future reference.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
