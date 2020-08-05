  • Home
NIOS 12th Result 2020 Date And Time: The National Institute of Open Schooling, or NIOS, has declared Senior Secondary or Class 12 result at results.nios.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 5, 2020 4:00 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

NIOS Result 2020: Senior Secondary (12th) Result Announced; Know How To Check
NIOS Result 2020 Date: Senior Secondary (12th) Result Announced
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling, or NIOS, has declared Senior Secondary or Class 12 result. The NIOS 12th result 2020 is now available on the official website, results.nios.ac.in. According to reports, NIOS Class 12 result 2020 are also available via SMS.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NIOS 12th result has been delayed this year. The exams were originally scheduled for March 2020 but later postponed to July.

In July, the board canceled Secondary or Class 10 and Senior Secondary or Class 12 exams altogether and announced that students will be evaluated using an alternative assessment scheme.

For theory papers, candidates will be awarded average marks of their past performances, the board said.

The board also said that candidates will be given another chance to sit for the NIOS Class 10 exams and NIOS Class 12 exams when the COVID-19 situation improves.

NIOS Class 12 Result 2020: How To Check

Follow these steps to check NIOS Class 12 result from the official website:

  1. Go to results.nios.ac.in.

  2. Find and click on the result link.

  3. Enter your enrollment number and the captcha image.

  4. Submit and view result.

For any technical assistance, candidates can contact the NIOS helpline number: 1800-180-9393, the board said.

Latest News
IISC To Work With Andhra Pradesh Government To Boost Economy
AIIMS MSc Nursing 2020: Schedule For Choice Filling, Online Counselling Released
BITSAT 2020 To Be Held From September 16 to 18 And 21 To 23, Check Details Here
Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Exam Result Expected This Week
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone For IIM Sirmaur Online
