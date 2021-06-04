  • Home
NIOS Class 12 Public Exams Cancelled In View Of Covid-19

NIOS 12th exam 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled Class 12 public exams in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Education | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 5:53 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled Class 12 public exams in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country. The institute will devise an “well defined objective criteria” for preparing results, an official statement said. NIOS in May postponed the Class 12 public exams and cancelled exams for Class 10 exams.

The decision to cancel NIOS 12th exams will benefit around 1.75 lakh students, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

“Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 Lakhs students,” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

Learners who remain dissatisfied with the alternative evaluation criteria will be given a chance to improve their results through on demand examination, which will be held when the situation becomes conductive, the institute said.

While announcing Class 10 public exam cancellation, the institute said it will review the COVID-19 situation again on June 20 and the fresh examination notification for Class 12 will be issued 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination.

However, the institute has followed the route set by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) who earlier this week had cancelled their Class 12 board exams.

After CBSE’s announcement, close to a dozen state boards, and the central board CISCE, have cancelled their Class 12 board exams. Other states are likely to make announcements soon.

For Class 10 students, “suitable criteria” for assessment and preparation of results will be formulated, NIOS had said, adding that learners who are not satisfied with this method will be given a chance to improve their scores later.

