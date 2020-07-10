NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Cancelled

The National Institute of Open Schooling, or NIOS, has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 5:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Cancelled
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling, or NIOS, has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The exams, originally scheduled for March 2020, had been postponed to July 17. Now, they have been cancelled altogether, the NIOS said in a statement. A statement issued by NIOS said the evaluation of learners will be based on past performance and practical marks.

The results for the secondary and senior secondary course public examinations will be “compiled and declared soon”.

NIOS Exam Date
