NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheets Released: Exams From July 17

NIOS Exam Time Table announced for Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 31, 2020 2:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheets Released: Exams From July 17
NIOS Class 10th and 12th Exam Time Table Released: Exams From July 17
New Delhi:


The National Institute of Open Schooling, or NIOS, has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets.

The Class 10 exams of NIOS will start from July 17 and continue till August 11. The Class 12 exams too will start from July 17 but end on August 13.

NIOS has re-scheduled the exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 for all-India exam centres due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NIOS Exam Time Table

1590915515701

In a social media post of Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announcing the NIOS time table wished the students best of luck.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) NIOS Exam Date
