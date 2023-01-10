NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Today

NIOS Class 10, 12 public exam 2023 registration ends today

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will close the Class 10, 12 public exams 2023 registration today, January 10. Students can register for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public exams without late fees through the official website-- nios.ac.in or sdimis.nios.ac.in. The registration link with late fee of Rs 100 per subject will be available between January 11 to 17, 2023.

Students who have earlier enrolled in NIOS April 2023 exam and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations can also register for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2023. For the NIOS theory examination, students have to pay Rs 250 for each subject. For subjects including both theories and practicals, students need to pay Rs 120.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023: How To Register

Candidates first visit the NIOS website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in. On the home page go to the 'Examination/Result' link. Pay the examination fee as per the desired course and subject Complete the enrolment process and download the confirmation page.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registrations: Important Dates