NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the public exams 2023 registration for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) today, December 26. The candidates who have registered/appeared in October-November 2022 exam can apply through the official website-- nios.ac.in or sdimis.nios.ac.in. The last date to fill in online application form is January 10, 2023.

Studenta who have enrolled in NIOS April 2023 exam and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations are also eligible to register for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2023. For theory examination, candidates have to pay Rs 250 for each subject, while the examination fee for subjects including both theories and practicals is Rs 120.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registrations: Important Dates

Events Dates Start date to submit online application December 1, 2022 Last date to fill in online application January 10, 2023 (without late fee) Registrations start date for students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam December 26, 2022 Last date to apply January 10, 2023 (without late fee) Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject January 11 to 17, 2023 Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner January 18 to 25, 2023

