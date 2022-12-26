NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the public exams 2023 registration for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) today, December 26.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the public exams 2023 registration for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) today, December 26. The candidates who have registered/appeared in October-November 2022 exam can apply through the official website-- nios.ac.in or sdimis.nios.ac.in. The last date to fill in online application form is January 10, 2023.
Studenta who have enrolled in NIOS April 2023 exam and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations are also eligible to register for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2023. For theory examination, candidates have to pay Rs 250 for each subject, while the examination fee for subjects including both theories and practicals is Rs 120.
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registrations: Important Dates
Events
Dates
Start date to submit online application
December 1, 2022
Last date to fill in online application
January 10, 2023 (without late fee)
Registrations start date for students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam
December 26, 2022
Last date to apply
January 10, 2023 (without late fee)
Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject
January 11 to 17, 2023
Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner
January 18 to 25, 2023
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023: How To Register
- Candidates are required to visit the NIOS website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.
- On the home page go to the 'Examination/Result' link.
- Pay the examination fee as per the desired course and subject
- Complete the enrolment process and download the confirmation page.