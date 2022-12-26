  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the public exams 2023 registration for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) today, December 26.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 11:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NIOS To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Today; How, Where To Check
NIOS Exams 2021: Students In October Session Request For Automatic Promotion
Survey Of Madrasas In UP: Board To Restart Giving Recognition To Unregistered Islamic Seminaries
New Assessment, Evaluation Scheme In Jammu And Kashmir To Take Effect From Next Academic Session
20,000 Punjab Government Schools Conduct Parent-Teacher Meeting, Over 10 Lakh Parents Attended
NDMC To Hold Painting Competition For Students Themed On Prime Minister's 'Exam Warriors'
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
NIOS will start the public exam 2022 registrations today
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the public exams 2023 registration for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) today, December 26. The candidates who have registered/appeared in October-November 2022 exam can apply through the official website-- nios.ac.in or sdimis.nios.ac.in. The last date to fill in online application form is January 10, 2023.

Don't Miss: NIOS Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

Studenta who have enrolled in NIOS April 2023 exam and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations are also eligible to register for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2023. For theory examination, candidates have to pay Rs 250 for each subject, while the examination fee for subjects including both theories and practicals is Rs 120.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registrations: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Start date to submit online application

December 1, 2022

Last date to fill in online application

January 10, 2023 (without late fee)

Registrations start date for students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam

December 26, 2022

Last date to apply

January 10, 2023 (without late fee)

Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject

January 11 to 17, 2023

Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner

January 18 to 25, 2023

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023: How To Register

  1. Candidates are required to visit the NIOS website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.
  2. On the home page go to the 'Examination/Result' link.
  3. Pay the examination fee as per the desired course and subject
  4. Complete the enrolment process and download the confirmation page.
Click here for more Education News
NIOS admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
XAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Xatonline.in
XAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Xatonline.in
Board Exam 2023: Haryana Government Wants Temples, Mosques To Sound Wake-Up 'Alarm' For Students
Board Exam 2023: Haryana Government Wants Temples, Mosques To Sound Wake-Up 'Alarm' For Students
Delhi University Begins NCWEB PG Admission Against Third Merit List Today
Delhi University Begins NCWEB PG Admission Against Third Merit List Today
CLAT 2023: Grievance Filing Against Final Answer Key, Conduct Of Exam Begins Today
CLAT 2023: Grievance Filing Against Final Answer Key, Conduct Of Exam Begins Today
Set Up Medical University In Puducherry: Chief Minister Tells Union Minister Of State
Set Up Medical University In Puducherry: Chief Minister Tells Union Minister Of State
.......................... Advertisement ..........................