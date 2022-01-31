NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Registration Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock The NIOS will not accept registration fees sent offline.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2022: The registration for the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public exams April/May 2022 will end today, January 31. The registration process was started on January 1, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the NIOS Public examinations can apply online through the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The exam fee is Rs 250 per subject for theory papers and Rs 120 per subject for practical exams. An additional fee of Rs 50 will be charged for each transaction.

All learners can submit registration forms up to February 20. However, those who register between February 1 and 10 will have to pay Rs 100 per subject as a late fee and those who apply from February 10 to 20 will have to pay the consolidated fee of Rs 1,500.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Exams and Results' link.

Candidates will have to click on the 'examination' tab and then 'pay exam fees' option.

Enter your enrollment number and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of exam fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

“There should be minimum two year gap between passing 10th and passing 12th class hence, it is the responsibility of the learners (who have passed class 10th in 2021 and are registered to appear in class 12th) to submit the exam fee for not more than 4 subjects for the public exams for Senior Secondary courses to be held in April 2022 session. Result of the learners who submit the fee for more than 4 subjects will not be declared if the mandatory gap of two years as mentioned above is not completed,” an official statement said.