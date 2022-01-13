  • Home
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2022 Likely To Begin On April 6

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2022: The exams will be conducted in the offline mode at Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Government/Private schools affiliated with CBSE or State Boards including Accredited Institution (Study Centre) of NIOS.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 13, 2022 3:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIOS conducts the public exams twice a year in the months of April-May and October-November.
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates. The NIOS Public (theory) Exams 2022 for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to begin from April 6, 2022.

The exams will be conducted in the offline mode at Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Government/Private schools affiliated with CBSE or State Boards including Accredited Institution (Study Centre) of NIOS.

Schools will be required to register for the exam centres through online mode. The board has asked schools principals to apply for NIOS exam centres online through the official website- exams.nios.ac.in.

"The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL : exams.nios.ac.in,” the NIOS said.

It has also asked the Regional Directors to inform the principals of KVS/NVS/AIs for applying for exam centres through the online mode. Upon registration, the regional directors are also required to upload the notification on the regional centres' website and issue a press release in local dailies.

NIOS conducts the public exams twice a year in the months of April-May and October-November.

