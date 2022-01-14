  • Home
NIOS Class 10, 12 October-November Exam Result 2021 Released; Here's How To Download

Candidates who appeared in the NIOS October – November Public exams can check the results through the official websites - nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS class 10, 12 october-november exam result 2021 released
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 today, January 14. Candidates who appeared in the NIOS October – November Public exams can check the results through the official websites - nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams 2021 were held from November 12 to December 15. Soon after these exams were conducted, the board also started the registration for April/May Public exams. Interested candidates can register on the official website – nios.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 31.

"NIOS has declared today, the result of Secondary Course & Sr. Secondary course Nov-Dec,2021 Exam. A total number of 57258 learners for Secondary course & 82043 learners for Sr. Secondary course Exam were registered. Learners can view result from: https://results.nios.ac.in," the NIOS said in a tweet.

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to Download

  1. Visit the official website– nios.ac.in, results.nios.ac.in
  2. Click on the 'Examination/Results' link
  3. Enter your Enrollment Number and Captcha to log in
  4. Your result will appear on the screen
  5. Download and and take a printout for future reference


National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
