NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Registrations For April-May Public Exam Begins; Check Dates

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registrations for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public exams April 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 3:16 pm IST

NIOS Class 10, 12 registration 2023 for April-May public exams started
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registrations for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public exams April 2023. Students can register for NIOS April-May 2023 public exams through the official website-- nios.ac.in till January 10. The students who have earlier enrolled for the April 2023 exam and unsuccessful eligible learners of previous examinations are also eligible to register for the NIOS stream 1, block 1 April 2023.

Don't Miss: NIOS Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The students who have appeared in the NIOS October-November 2022 exam are also eligible to register between December 26, 2022 and January 10, 2023. The NIOS public exam April-May 2023 registration with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject will be conducted between January 11 and January 17, 2023.

The examination fee for NIOS theory paper is Rs 250 for each subject. The exam fee for subjects including both theories and practicals is Rs 120. Aspiring candidates are first required to visit the NIOS website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in. On the home page go to the 'Examination/Result' link. Aspirants need to pay the examination fee as per the desired course and subject and enrolled themselves in the programmes.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registrations: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Start date to submit online application

December 1, 2022

Last date to fill in online application

January 10, 2023 (without late fee)

Registrations start date for students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam

December 26, 2022

Last date to apply

January 10, 2023 (without late fee)

Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject

January 11 to 17, 2023

Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner

January 18 to 25, 2023

