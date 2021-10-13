NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Released For October-November 2021 Exams

NIOS Class 10, 12 datesheets released

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheets of the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams. The date sheets have been released for the Indian and overseas students. For the Indian students, the NIOS Class 10th, 12th exams will be held from November 12, and for the overseas students, the NIOS public exams will be conducted from November 11.

The NIOS Secondary exams will begin with Hindustani Sangeet on the first day for the Indian learners and end with Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship and Carnatic Sangeet papers on the last date -- December 15.

The NIOS Senior Secondary, or Class 12th, exams will start with the Sanskrit and Early Childhood Care and Education papers on November 12 and conclude with Business Studies on December 15.

Almost all the papers of Class 10 and Class 12 NIOS Public Exams (Theory) will be held for a duration of three hours from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, for the Indian students and between 3 pm and 6 pm for the overseas students.

The institute in a social media post said: “The Public Exam (Theory) of NIOS for Oct-Nov 2021 for Secondary and Sr.Secondary courses is scheduled from 12 .11.2021 for All India and from 11.11.2021 for overseas learners.”