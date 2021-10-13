  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Released For October-November 2021 Exams

NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Released For October-November 2021 Exams

The date sheets have been released for the Indian and overseas students. For the Indian students, the NIOS Class 10th, 12th exams will be held from November 12, and for the overseas students, the NIOS public exams will be conducted from November 11.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 6:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NIOS Declares July 2021 Exam Results For Vocational, D.El.Ed. Courses
NIOS Class 12 Public Exams Cancelled In View Of Covid-19
NIOS Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 Exams
NIOS Announces Schedule For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
NIOS Result 2020: Senior Secondary (12th) Result Announced; Know How To Check
NIOS Cancels Class 12 Exams For Children With Special Needs
NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Released For October-November 2021 Exams
NIOS Class 10, 12 datesheets released
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheets of the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams. The date sheets have been released for the Indian and overseas students. For the Indian students, the NIOS Class 10th, 12th exams will be held from November 12, and for the overseas students, the NIOS public exams will be conducted from November 11.

Recommended: Know about important entrance exams after 12th. Click here.

The NIOS Secondary exams will begin with Hindustani Sangeet on the first day for the Indian learners and end with Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship and Carnatic Sangeet papers on the last date -- December 15.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The NIOS Senior Secondary, or Class 12th, exams will start with the Sanskrit and Early Childhood Care and Education papers on November 12 and conclude with Business Studies on December 15.

Almost all the papers of Class 10 and Class 12 NIOS Public Exams (Theory) will be held for a duration of three hours from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, for the Indian students and between 3 pm and 6 pm for the overseas students.

The institute in a social media post said: “The Public Exam (Theory) of NIOS for Oct-Nov 2021 for Secondary and Sr.Secondary courses is scheduled from 12 .11.2021 for All India and from 11.11.2021 for overseas learners.”

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BCECE LE 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
BCECE LE 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Professional, Executive, Foundation Result Announced
Live | ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Professional, Executive, Foundation Result Announced
ICSI CS 2021 Foundation Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
ICSI CS 2021 Foundation Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
UGC Recognises Cuttack-Based Madhusudan Law University; Now To Receive Central Grant
UGC Recognises Cuttack-Based Madhusudan Law University; Now To Receive Central Grant
UP Government To Set Up 'Arogya Vatika' In Schools
UP Government To Set Up 'Arogya Vatika' In Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................