NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released; Check Schedule

Download the NIOS April Exam 2022 date sheet at nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. The NIOS Public (theory) examination for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 is scheduled to begin from April 4. Learners can check and download the time table of NIOS Public exam for April 2022 through the official websites - nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

The hall Intimation-cum-hall ticket has also been released. The candidates can download the NIOS April exam 2022 hall ticket through the official website- nios.ac.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The exams will be conducted in the offline mode at Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Government/Private schools affiliated with CBSE or State Boards including Accredited Institution (Study Centre) of NIOS.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2022 Date Sheet: How To Download

Visit the official websites - nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'The Date Sheet For Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April-2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary Course (All India & Overseas)'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download it for future reference.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2022 Date Sheet: Direct Link

The result is likely to be declared 6 weeks after the last date of exam, the NIOS said. The board will issue the marksheet, provisional certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate to those who clear the exam.

The registration process for NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public exams April/May 2022 was started on January 1, 2022. Learners who had registered or appeared in the October/November, 2022 public exam were also allowed to apply for the NIOS April exams between January 16 and 31 without a late fee.

NIOS conducts the public exams twice a year in the months of April-May and October-November.