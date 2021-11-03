NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out For October-November Exams; Direct Link Here

  • Home
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10, 12 board exams admit card.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 7:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10, 12 board exams admit card. Students who are going to appear for the NIOS board exam 2021 on November 11 can download the admit cards at nios.ac.in.

Students will be required to key their NIOS enrolment number and hall ticket type to access the NIOS secondary and senior secondary admit card.

NIOS Admit Card 2021- Direct Link

According to the NIOS board exam date sheet, Class 10th, 12th exams will be conducted from November 12, and for the overseas students, the NIOS public exams will commence from November 11.

NIOS Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  • Go to the official website--nios.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the NIOS admit card link

  • Alternatively, students can refer to the direct link mentioned above

  • On the appeared login page, key in your NIOS enrolment number

  • Now, select the hall ticket type and proceed

  • NIOS admit card will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the admit card

  • Take a print out for future reference

It is to be noted that only those students who have paid their exam fee will be able to download their NIOS admit card 2021. In this regard, NIOS said, "Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Oct - Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately."

