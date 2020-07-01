NIOS Cancels Class 12 Exams For Children With Special Needs

Image credit: Shutterstock NIOS cancels Class 12 exams for students with special needs

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the Class 12 exams for children with special needs (CWSN) amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Instead, the candidates will be examined through project work and question-answer-based assessment, the institute said.

NIOS Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Other examination bodies such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE).

NIOS, in a notification issued on Tuesday, said: “Consequent to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the senior secondary special need NIOS learners registered for March 2020 public examinations shall now be examined by the way of project work/ question-answer-based assessment instead of appearing in public examinations in lieu of theory part comprising at least two modules of 40 marks each (total 80%).”

NIOS said that the decision was taken as CWSN students may not be able to travel, comply with Government of India instructions on social distancing”. The institute said that the students would also find it difficult to stay with masks for long durations.

NIOS said that the details about the guidelines, mode of submission and evaluation will be released on a later date.