  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS Cancels Class 12 Exams For Children With Special Needs

NIOS Cancels Class 12 Exams For Children With Special Needs

NIOS candidates with special needs will be marked on the basis of their project work and question-answer-based assessment.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 1, 2020 12:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7
CLAT 2020 In August, Application Submission Extended Till July 10
All India Law Entrance Test 2020: Remote Proctored Test On August 18
Kerala SSLC Result: Over 99% Attendance In Kerala Class 10 Board Exams Held During COVID-19
Kerala Class 10 Results Declared: Check School Wise SSLC Result 2020 Here
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Apply For Recounting, Revaluation By July 7
NIOS Cancels Class 12 Exams For Children With Special Needs
NIOS cancels Class 12 exams for students with special needs
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the Class 12 exams for children with special needs (CWSN) amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Instead, the candidates will be examined through project work and question-answer-based assessment, the institute said.

NIOS Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Other examination bodies such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE).

NIOS, in a notification issued on Tuesday, said: “Consequent to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the senior secondary special need NIOS learners registered for March 2020 public examinations shall now be examined by the way of project work/ question-answer-based assessment instead of appearing in public examinations in lieu of theory part comprising at least two modules of 40 marks each (total 80%).”

NIOS said that the decision was taken as CWSN students may not be able to travel, comply with Government of India instructions on social distancing”. The institute said that the students would also find it difficult to stay with masks for long durations.

NIOS said that the details about the guidelines, mode of submission and evaluation will be released on a later date.

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Open Schooling 12th Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7
Tripura Madhyamik Result Date, Time Announced
Tripura Madhyamik Result Date, Time Announced
DOST 2020: Telangana Degree Admission Process Begins Today
DOST 2020: Telangana Degree Admission Process Begins Today
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
.......................... Advertisement ..........................