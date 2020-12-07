NIOS Announces Schedule For Class 10, 12 Board Exams

NDTV

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the board examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12. As per the date sheet, the NIOS October 2020 board exams will now be conducted from January 22 to February 15, 2021. The exams had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from January 12 to January 25, 2021.

The duration of most of the examinations is three hours, and will be conducted in the second shift starting from 2:30 pm onward.

The intimation-cum-hall ticket can be downloaded from the NIOS website nios.ac.in. The candidates are also required to pay an examination fee in advance.

Due to COVID-19 situation, the practical exams will be conducted in small batches, and the coordinator will be sharing the batch-timings with all the students, in accordance with the capacity of each laboratory.

For the benefit of students, NIOS has arranged online sessions with subject-matter experts at sdmis.nios.ac.in The organisation has shared the schedule for sessions on its official Twitter handle.

The result is likely to be released within six weeks after the last date of examination. A copy of the results will be shared with accredited institutions, and will also be made available on the NIOS website.

The marksheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to candidates directly through their respective academic study centres. In case, these centres get cancelled, the documents shall be posted directly to candidates’ residents.

In case, any candidate has to reappear for any examination, he or she will only be issued a marksheet.