  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS Announces Results For D.El.Ed. , Vocational Courses

NIOS Announces Results For D.El.Ed. , Vocational Courses

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses at voc.nios.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 25, 2021 9:46 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Dibrugarh University To Host 19th Convocation Today In Virtual Mode
Jawaharlal Nehru University Steps Up Efforts To Curb COVID-19 Spread
Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule
Dibrugarh University Postpones UG, PG Exams; Revised Schedule Soon
IIM Udaipur: 2021 Batch Of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Ninth Convocation
Teachers' Body Condemns JNU Over Not Opening COVID Management Centres On Campus
NIOS Announces Results For D.El.Ed. , Vocational Courses
NIOS announces results for D.El.Ed. , vocational courses
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses at voc.nios.ac.in. It has also announced the results for the Community Health Project of Bihar State. The candidates will have to login the online exam portal using their enrollment number.

NIOS said that, "Dear learners, result of the vocational courses, community health project of Bihar state and DElEd (Offline) examination held in February 2021 is declared and available on https://voc.nios.ac.in under the exams/result menu".

Steps To Check Results For NIOS Courses

Step 1 Visit the official website voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2 Under the exams or results tab, select the relevant exam

Step 3 Login the IGNOU exam portal using enrollment number

Step 4 Download IGNOU score card

Those who are unable to pass the IGNOU examinations will get an opportunity to appear for the compartmental exams.

NIOS will be conducting its board exams in June 2021. It will take a call on the board exams dates by May 20. The decision will be taken with respect to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Last year, NIOS had to cancel secondary and senior secondary exams scheduled for March.

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) NIOS vocational courses NIOS DEIEd
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dibrugarh University To Host 19th Convocation Today In Virtual Mode
Dibrugarh University To Host 19th Convocation Today In Virtual Mode
Jawaharlal Nehru University Steps Up Efforts To Curb COVID-19 Spread
Jawaharlal Nehru University Steps Up Efforts To Curb COVID-19 Spread
Arunachal Pradesh Shuts Down Schools From April 26 Amid Soaring COVID-19 Cases
Arunachal Pradesh Shuts Down Schools From April 26 Amid Soaring COVID-19 Cases
ATMA 2021 MBA Entrance Exam Today
ATMA 2021 MBA Entrance Exam Today
Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule
Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................