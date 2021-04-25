NIOS announces results for D.El.Ed. , vocational courses

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses at voc.nios.ac.in. It has also announced the results for the Community Health Project of Bihar State. The candidates will have to login the online exam portal using their enrollment number.

NIOS said that, "Dear learners, result of the vocational courses, community health project of Bihar state and DElEd (Offline) examination held in February 2021 is declared and available on https://voc.nios.ac.in under the exams/result menu".

Dear Learners,

Result of the Vocational courses, Community Health Project of Bihar State and D.El.Ed. (Offline) Examination held in February 2021 is declared and available on https://t.co/ucppx5rFXj under the Exams/Result menu.@EduMinOfIndia@DrRPNishank @ProfSarojSharma — NIOS (@niostwit) April 23, 2021

Steps To Check Results For NIOS Courses

Step 1 Visit the official website voc.nios.ac.in

Step 2 Under the exams or results tab, select the relevant exam

Step 3 Login the IGNOU exam portal using enrollment number

Step 4 Download IGNOU score card

Those who are unable to pass the IGNOU examinations will get an opportunity to appear for the compartmental exams.

NIOS will be conducting its board exams in June 2021. It will take a call on the board exams dates by May 20. The decision will be taken with respect to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Last year, NIOS had to cancel secondary and senior secondary exams scheduled for March.