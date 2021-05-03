Image credit: Shutterstock NIOS result 2021 announced for Secondary (Class 10), Senior Secondary (Class 12) students (representational)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced on-demand exam results for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) students. Learners can visit the result portal, results.nios.ac.in, to download their scorecards. The exams were held from March 16 to 31, 2021. To download the NIOS result, students will have to login to the result portal with their enrolment numbers.

Here is the direct link to check NIOS March 2021 result:

NIOS Class 10, 12 result 2021

How To Download NIOS Result

Go to the NIOS result portal, results.nios.ac.in. Click on the result link under ‘On-Demand Exams (16 March - 31 March 2021) 2021’. Enter your enrolment number and the security code. Submit to check the result.

Recently, the institute had announced results for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses at voc.nios.ac.in.

It had also announced the results for the Community Health Project of Bihar.

NIOS June 2021 Exams

The NIOS in April said it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the country and it will take into consideration health and safety of learners before finalising the June 2021 exam dates for Class 10, Class 12.

The June exam dates for these exams will be announced by May 20, 2021, the institute had said.