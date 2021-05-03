  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS Announces March Exam Results For Classes 10, 12 Students

NIOS Announces March Exam Results For Classes 10, 12 Students

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced on-demand exam results for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) students. Learners can visit the result portal, results.nios.ac.in, to download their scorecards.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 3, 2021 6:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NIOS To Decide On June 2021 Exam Date By May 20
NIOS To Announce Class 10, 12 Results Today
NIOS Admit Card 2021 Released For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams
NIOS October 2020 Board Exams To Be Held In January-February 2021
NIOS Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams
CBSE Class 11 Admission Criteria: Important Points To Know
NIOS Announces March Exam Results For Classes 10, 12 Students
NIOS result 2021 announced for Secondary (Class 10), Senior Secondary (Class 12) students (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced on-demand exam results for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) students. Learners can visit the result portal, results.nios.ac.in, to download their scorecards. The exams were held from March 16 to 31, 2021. To download the NIOS result, students will have to login to the result portal with their enrolment numbers.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Here is the direct link to check NIOS March 2021 result:

NIOS Class 10, 12 result 2021

How To Download NIOS Result

  1. Go to the NIOS result portal, results.nios.ac.in.

  2. Click on the result link under ‘On-Demand Exams (16 March - 31 March 2021) 2021’.

  3. Enter your enrolment number and the security code.

  4. Submit to check the result.

Recently, the institute had announced results for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and other vocational courses at voc.nios.ac.in.

It had also announced the results for the Community Health Project of Bihar.

NIOS June 2021 Exams

The NIOS in April said it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the country and it will take into consideration health and safety of learners before finalising the June 2021 exam dates for Class 10, Class 12.

The June exam dates for these exams will be announced by May 20, 2021, the institute had said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News nios result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 11 Admission Criteria: Important Points To Know
CBSE Class 11 Admission Criteria: Important Points To Know
NEET PG 2021 Postponed Till August-End: Prime Minister’s Office
NEET PG 2021 Postponed Till August-End: Prime Minister’s Office
COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam Syllabus Reduced; Check The Deleted Portions
COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam Syllabus Reduced; Check The Deleted Portions
Management Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result Declared; Direct Link
Management Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result Declared; Direct Link
IIT Mandi Researchers Find Method To Detect Abnormal Brain Characteristics Associated With Ischemic Stroke
IIT Mandi Researchers Find Method To Detect Abnormal Brain Characteristics Associated With Ischemic Stroke
.......................... Advertisement ..........................