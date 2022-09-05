NIOS Announces Class 10, 12 Theory Exam Dates; Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIOS October/ November exams will be held from October 12

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the dates for Secondary (Class 10), Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams. As per the notification, NIOS October/ November exams will be held from October 12 at the identified exam centres in India and overseas. The entire date sheet is available on the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Meanwhile, the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams will be held from September 16. “The attendance sheets for practical examinations will be made available on NIOS portal which can be downloaded by Practical Examination Centre. The marks of internal assessments and practical exams are to be uploaded at NIOS portal during conduct of practical examinations on daily basis by the Practical exam centres," read the official notification.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket will be issued shortly, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website--nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the NIOS admit card link

Alternatively, students can refer to the direct link mentioned above

On the appeared login page, key in your NIOS enrolment number

Now, select the hall ticket type and proceed

NIOS admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future reference.

For details on NIOS 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- nios.ac.in.