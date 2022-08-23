NIOS Announces Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheets; Complete Schedule Here

  • Home
NIOS Practical September 2022 Exams: The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams will be held from September 16. The NIOS hall tickets for the September 2022 practical exams will be made available in the first week of September.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 2:52 pm IST

NIOS practical exam dates out
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Secondary, or Class 10, and Senior Secondary, or Class 12, practical exam date sheet for the September 2022 exams. The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams will be held from September 16. The NIOS hall tickets for the September 2022 practical exams will be made available in the first week of September, while the date sheet for theory exams will be issued by the end of August.

While announcing the NIOS practical exam date sheets, the institute in a statement said: “The attendance sheets for practical examinations will be made available on NIOS portal which can be downloaded by Practical Examination Centre. The marks of internal assessments and practical exams are to be uploaded at NIOS portal during conduct of practical examinations on daily basis by the Practical exam centres.”

The NIOS Secondary Class 10th practical exam will be held for the Science and Technology, Home Science and Carnatic Sangeet papers on the first day, papers including Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Mass Communication and Early Childhood Care and Education in the Senior Secondary 12th practical examinations.

