NIOS Announces Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheets; Complete Schedule Here

NIOS practical exam dates out

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Secondary, or Class 10, and Senior Secondary, or Class 12, practical exam date sheet for the September 2022 exams. The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams will be held from September 16. The NIOS hall tickets for the September 2022 practical exams will be made available in the first week of September, while the date sheet for theory exams will be issued by the end of August.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

While announcing the NIOS practical exam date sheets, the institute in a statement said: “The attendance sheets for practical examinations will be made available on NIOS portal which can be downloaded by Practical Examination Centre. The marks of internal assessments and practical exams are to be uploaded at NIOS portal during conduct of practical examinations on daily basis by the Practical exam centres.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The NIOS Secondary Class 10th practical exam will be held for the Science and Technology, Home Science and Carnatic Sangeet papers on the first day, papers including Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Mass Communication and Early Childhood Care and Education in the Senior Secondary 12th practical examinations.