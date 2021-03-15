NIOS To Announce Class 10, 12 Results Today
NIOS will release the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exam results on the official website -- results.nios.ac.in.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today. The institute will release the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exam results on the official website -- results.nios.ac.in. The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were held in January and February.
Confirming the result date and time, NIOS on its social media handle said: “Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 will be declared today on 15th March 2021 by 5pm.”
“To view your result, kindly Visit : https://results.nios.ac.in,” it added.
NIOS Result, Scorecard: How To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website -- result.nios.ac.in
Step 2: Select the tab designated for NIOS result
Step 3: Insert the NIOS enrollment number on the next window
Step 4: Login and download the NIOS result and scorecard
The NIOS result has mention of details of the candidate and NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 scores and the qualifying status.