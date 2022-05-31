NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exams 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NIOS Public exam 2022 registration begins tomorrow

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the registration process for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) exams from tomorrow, June 1. Learners can apply for the NIOS Public examination for Class 10 and Class 12 through the official website- nios.ac.in. The last date to apply for fresh learners and unsuccessful learners of previous examination is June 30. The registration process for learners who registered or appeared in April/ May 2022 exam will start on June 10 and will continue till June 30.

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

For all learners with late fees, the application process will start on July 1 and will close on July 10. The registrations for all learners with consolidated late fee will be conducted between July 11 and July 20, 2022.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ALSO READ | RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage

The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Public Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted between October and November. Candidates should note that the NIOS examination fees will be accepted through online mode only. The exam fee per subject is Rs 250 and additional fees for practical in subjects having theory and practical components is Rs 120.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Compartment, Special Exam 2022 Scrutiny Begins; Here’s How To Apply

"The next Public Exam of NIOS for Secondary and Sr Sec courses is scheduled to be conducted during Oct/Nov 2022. The online registration and payment of examination fee will be started from 1st June 2022 onwards. For details, kindly visit http://nios.ac.in," the NIOS tweeted.