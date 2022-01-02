  • Home
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link

NIOS 10th, 12th April Public Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registration process for Class 10 and Class 12 public exams April/May 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 2, 2022 12:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Registration Begins; Here’s Direct Link
​NIOS 10th, 12th April public exam 2022: Apply at sdmis.nios.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIOS 10th, 12th April Public Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the registration process for Class 10 and Class 12 public exams April/May 2022. Fresh and unsuccessful learners of the previous exam can register for the exam up to January 31. Learners who had registered or appeared in the October/November, 2022 public exam can apply between January 16 and 31. Forms can be submitted at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The exam fee is Rs 250 per subject for theory papers and Rs 120 per subject for practical exams. An additional fee of Rs 50 will be charged for each transaction.

All learners can submit registration forms up to February 20. However, those who register between February 1 and 10 will have to pay Rs 100 per subject as a late fee and those who apply from February 10 to 20 will have to pay the consolidated fee of Rs 1,500.

The institute will not accept registration fees sent offline.

“There should be minimum two year gap between passing 10th and passing 12th class hence, it is the responsibility of the learners (who have passed class 10th in 2021 and are registered to appear in class 12th) to submit the exam fee for not more than 4 subjects for the public exams for Senior Secondary courses to be held in April 2022 session. Result of the learners who submit the fee for more than 4 subjects will not be declared if the mandatory gap of two years as mentioned above is not completed,” an official statement said.

