NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link, How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock NIOS practical exam hall ticket 2022 has been released at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. The NIOS practical exam hall ticket for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 is available on the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates can download the NIOS admit card using their enrollment number.

Recommended: Know about important entrance exams after 12th. Click here.

The NIOS 10th and 12th practical exams 2022 will be held from March 14 to 26. The NIOS Public (theory) examination for secondary and senior secondary courses is scheduled to begin on April 4.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Candidates are advised to carry the admit card to the examination centre for all practical exams. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear for exams.

NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Exams & Result' tab.

Click on the 'examination' option and select 'Public Exam Hall Ticket(Practical) March 2022.'

Enter your enrollment number and click on submit.

The NIOS practical exam hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

"Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Apr - May 2022 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,’ reads the official website," the NIOS said.

For more details on NIOS practical exams, candidates can visit the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.