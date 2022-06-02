NIOS 10th, 12th On Demand Exam 2022 From June 14; Details On Application Process

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIOS 10th, 12th exam dates released

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the On Demand Exam (ODE) from June 14. The ODE exam dates have been released, and is available on the official website- nios.ac.in. The ODE exam will be held at NIOS HQ, Noida (4 days in a week, Tuesday to Friday) and at Kendriya Vidyalayas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

NIOS ODE application process was scheduled to commence on June 1, but the application process link is yet to be activated. The candidates can apply for ODE exam 2022 on the official website- nios.ac.in. Meanwhile, the practical exam date is yet to be notified.