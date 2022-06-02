  • Home
NIOS 10th, 12th On Demand Exam 2022 From June 14; Details On Application Process

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The candidates can apply for the ODE 10th, 12th exams 2022 on the official website- nios.ac.in

Education | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm IST

NIOS 10th, 12th On Demand Exam 2022 From June 14; Details On Application Process
NIOS 10th, 12th exam dates released
NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the On Demand Exam (ODE) from June 14. The ODE exam dates have been released, and is available on the official website- nios.ac.in. The ODE exam will be held at NIOS HQ, Noida (4 days in a week, Tuesday to Friday) and at Kendriya Vidyalayas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

NIOS ODE application process was scheduled to commence on June 1, but the application process link is yet to be activated. The candidates can apply for ODE exam 2022 on the official website- nios.ac.in. Meanwhile, the practical exam date is yet to be notified.

National Institute of Open Schooling 10th examination National Institute of Open Schooling 12th Examination

NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Check
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Collaborative Approach To Develop E-Content For Classes
History Books Have Few Lines On Samrat Prithviraj, Lot Of Chapters On Mughals: Akshay Kumar
Kerala Transport Corporation's Double-Decker Bus Turned Into Classroom In Government School
