  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence Tomorrow; Covid-19, Important Guidelines To Follow

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence Tomorrow; Covid-19, Important Guidelines To Follow

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The class 10 exam will commence with Hindustani Music, while 12th exam with Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education. Both the 10th, 12th exams will be concluded on April 30

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 3, 2022 2:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NIOS 10th, 12th April Exams 2022 Admit Card Released, Steps To Download
NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link, How To Download
NIOS Declares 10th, 12th On-Demand Exam (ODE) 2022 Results; Here's Direct Link
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exam 2022 Registration Ends Today
NIOS Class 10, 12 October-November Exam Result 2021 Released; Here's How To Check
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2022 Likely To Begin On April 6
NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence Tomorrow; Covid-19, Important Guidelines To Follow
NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2022 to commence from April 4
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 10, 12 exams 2022 will be held from Monday, April 4. The class 10 exam will commence with Hindustani Music, while 12th exam with Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Both the NIOS 10th, 12th exams will be concluded on April 30. NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket has also been released, the candidates can download the admit card on the official website- nios.ac.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Important Guidelines For Aspirants

  1. Students will be required to carry their admit card to the exam hall as it will be checked during the exam
  2. In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities
  3. Students will have to report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing to check their designated seats
  4. Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet
  5. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

NIOS 10th, 12th exam results are likely to be declared 6 weeks after the last date of exam, the NIOS said. The board will issue the marksheet, provisional certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate to those who clear the exam. The students can check the class 10, 12 exam results on the official website- nios.ac.in.

The registration process for NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public exams April/May 2022 was started on January 1, 2022. Learners who had registered or appeared in the October/November, 2022 public exam were also allowed to apply for the NIOS April exams between January 16 and 31 without a late fee.

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Open Schooling 10th examination National Institute of Open Schooling 12th Examination NIOS Exam Date

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Probe Ordered Into Alleged Mass Copying At Nursing Course Exam In Madhya Pradesh's Morena
Probe Ordered Into Alleged Mass Copying At Nursing Course Exam In Madhya Pradesh's Morena
Around 7.5 Lakh Candidates Write Papers As Bengal Board Class 12 Exams Begin
Around 7.5 Lakh Candidates Write Papers As Bengal Board Class 12 Exams Begin
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Process Begins Today; Know Important Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Process Begins Today; Know Important Details
CUET 2022 Application: Know New Dates, Important Documents For Registration
CUET 2022 Application: Know New Dates, Important Documents For Registration
#JEEStudentsWantJustice: Aspirants Run Campaign On Twitter Demanding 4 Attempts In JEE Main 2022
#JEEStudentsWantJustice: Aspirants Run Campaign On Twitter Demanding 4 Attempts In JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................