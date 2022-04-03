NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence Tomorrow; Covid-19, Important Guidelines To Follow

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2022 to commence from April 4

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 10, 12 exams 2022 will be held from Monday, April 4. The class 10 exam will commence with Hindustani Music, while 12th exam with Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Both the NIOS 10th, 12th exams will be concluded on April 30. NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket has also been released, the candidates can download the admit card on the official website- nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Important Guidelines For Aspirants

Students will be required to carry their admit card to the exam hall as it will be checked during the exam In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities Students will have to report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing to check their designated seats Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

NIOS 10th, 12th exam results are likely to be declared 6 weeks after the last date of exam, the NIOS said. The board will issue the marksheet, provisional certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate to those who clear the exam. The students can check the class 10, 12 exam results on the official website- nios.ac.in.

The registration process for NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public exams April/May 2022 was started on January 1, 2022. Learners who had registered or appeared in the October/November, 2022 public exam were also allowed to apply for the NIOS April exams between January 16 and 31 without a late fee.