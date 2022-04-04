  • Home
NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the class 10, 12 exams 2022 from today April 4. Students can download their NIOS Hall tickets from the official website- nios.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 8:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Important Instructions For Aspirants
Check NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2022 guidelines
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the class 10, 12 exams 2022 from Monday, April 4. Like every year, over a lakh of aspirants will take the board exams; the Class 10 exam will commence with Hindustani Music, while 12th exam with Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Both the NIOS 10th, 12th exams will be concluded on April 30. NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket is available to download on the official website- nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Important Instructions For Aspirants

1. Students will be required to carry their admit card to the exam hall as it will be checked during the exam
2. In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities.
3. Students will have to report at least 30 minutes before the set exam timing to check their designated seats.
4. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

NIOS 10th, 12th exam results are likely to be declared 6 weeks after the last date of exam, the NIOS said. The board will issue the marksheet, provisional certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate to those who clear the exam. The students can check the class 10, 12 exam results on the official website- nios.ac.in.

