NIOS 10th, 12th April Exams 2022 Admit Card Released, Steps To Download

NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022: Students who are appearing for the April 2022 theory exams can download the hall ticket on the official website- nios.ac.in. NIOS 10th, 12th exams will be held from April 4

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 1:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIOS 10th, 12th exams will be held from April 4
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall ticket for the class 10, 12 board exams 2022. Students who are appearing for the April 2022 theory exams can download the hall ticket on the official website- nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Public (theory) examination for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 is scheduled to begin from April 4. The exams will be conducted in the offline mode at Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Government/Private schools affiliated with CBSE or State Boards including Accredited Institution (Study Centre) of NIOS.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download

  1. Go to the official website--nios.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the NIOS admit card link
  3. Alternatively, students can refer to the direct link mentioned above
  4. On the appeared login page, key in your NIOS enrolment number
  5. Now, select the hall ticket type and proceed
  6. NIOS admit card will appear on the screen
  7. Check and download the admit card
  8. Take a print out for future reference.

The candidates can check the datesheets of the class 10, 12 exams on the official websites- nios.ac.in, sdmis.nios.ac.in. NIOS has also provided a separate set of instructions to be followed as part of the COVID-19 protocol on its website. The students must follow those before entering into the exam hall.

The result is likely to be declared 6 weeks after the last date of exam, the NIOS said. The board will issue the marksheet, provisional certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate to those who clear the exam. The students can check the class 10, 12 exam results on the official website- nios.ac.in.

The registration process for NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public exams April/May 2022 was started on January 1, 2022. Learners who had registered or appeared in the October/November, 2022 public exam were also allowed to apply for the NIOS April exams between January 16 and 31 without a late fee.

