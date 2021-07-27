  • Home
NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Details

The registration process for NIOS Public exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12th has begun from July 27, 2021. The last date for the NIOS Public Exams 2021 registration is August 16, 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 1:42 pm IST

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Process Begins today
New Delhi:

The registration process for National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS, Public exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12th has begun from July 27, 2021. Aspirants can visit the official website of NIOS-- nios.ac.in to get themselves registered. The last date for the NIOS Public Exams 2021 registration is August 16, 2021. The information was tweeted by NIOS official Twitter handle on July 26.

The NIOS 10th,12th exams 2021 will be conducted in October-November 2021. However, NIOS has not released the date sheet as of now but details regarding the entire registration process have been released through the official notification.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Link to the official notification

https://twitter.com/niostwit/status/1419614227195518980

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Details

Registration begins without a late fee

July 27, 2021

Closing date of registration

August 16, 2021

For learners with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject

August 17 to August 26, 2021


For all learners with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner

August 27 to September 6, 2021


Last day to apply with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner

September 6, 2021


According to the official notice, all the regional directors are required to intimate the concerned AIs for submitting examination fees for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination within the stipulated time only through online mode/ no offline mode will be accepted.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of secondary (class 10th) and senior secondary (class 12th) exams on Friday, July 23. Candidates can visit the official website, nios.ac.in to check their results.

