NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Details

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Process Begins today

The registration process for National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS, Public exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12th has begun from July 27, 2021. Aspirants can visit the official website of NIOS-- nios.ac.in to get themselves registered. The last date for the NIOS Public Exams 2021 registration is August 16, 2021. The information was tweeted by NIOS official Twitter handle on July 26.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

The NIOS 10th,12th exams 2021 will be conducted in October-November 2021. However, NIOS has not released the date sheet as of now but details regarding the entire registration process have been released through the official notification.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Link to the official notification

https://twitter.com/niostwit/status/1419614227195518980

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Details





Registration begins without a late fee July 27, 2021 Closing date of registration August 16, 2021 For learners with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject August 17 to August 26, 2021

For all learners with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner August 27 to September 6, 2021

Last day to apply with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner September 6, 2021





According to the official notice, all the regional directors are required to intimate the concerned AIs for submitting examination fees for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination within the stipulated time only through online mode/ no offline mode will be accepted.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of secondary (class 10th) and senior secondary (class 12th) exams on Friday, July 23. Candidates can visit the official website, nios.ac.in to check their results.