NIOS 10th, 12th April 2022 Exam Result Declared; Here's How To Check

NIOS 10th, 12th April 2022 Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) April 2022 exam results today, June 14. Candidates can check their NIOS 10th and 12th public examination result through the official websites- nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. To access the NIOS 10th and 12th result 2022, candidates will need to enter their enrollment number and captcha.

"Result of Public Examination of Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is declared today(14th June 2022)," NIOS tweeted.

The NIOS 10th and 12th exams 2022were conducted between April 4 to April 30. Like every year, over a lakh of aspirants appeared in the NIOS board exams.

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check

Visit the official website– results.nios.ac.in Click on the 'Public Examination Result For Sec and Sr Sec Exam-Mar/Apr 2022" link Enter your Enrollment Number and Captcha to log in Your result will appear on the screen Download and and take a printout for future reference

NIOS 10th, 12th Result 2022: Direct Link

Earlier, the NIOS has announced the On-Demand Examination (ODE) result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. The NIOS ODE result 2022 is available on the official website- results.nios.ac.in.

For details on NIOS exam, result, please visit the website- nios.ac.in.