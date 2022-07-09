NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: Registration Deadline Extended Till July 31; Check Details

Check details on NIOS 10th, 12th April 2023 registration

NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the registration deadline for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public exams April 2023. The students can now apply for the NIOS 10th, 12th April 2023 courses without late fee till July 31. To register for the NIOS public exams April 2023, the students will have to visit the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

“National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational and OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr Secondary courses are open now,” the NIOS tweeted.

National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the @EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational & OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr.Secondary courses are open now. For details visit: https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2@ANI pic.twitter.com/QVOVVVYnxY — NIOS (@niostwit) July 8, 2022

NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: How To Register

Visit the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Admission" tab.

Now, click on the "Academic" tab and select the "Stream 1 (April 2023)" option.

Enter all the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the registration Submit the NIOS admission form.

NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: Documents Required