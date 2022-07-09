NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: Registration Deadline Extended Till July 31; Check Details
NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the registration deadline for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public exams April 2023. The students can now apply for the NIOS 10th, 12th April 2023 courses without late fee till July 31. To register for the NIOS public exams April 2023, the students will have to visit the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.
“National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational and OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr Secondary courses are open now,” the NIOS tweeted.
National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the @EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational & OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr.Secondary courses are open now. For details visit: https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2@ANI pic.twitter.com/QVOVVVYnxY— NIOS (@niostwit) July 8, 2022
NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: How To Register
- Visit the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "Admission" tab.
- Now, click on the "Academic" tab and select the "Stream 1 (April 2023)" option.
- Enter all the required details and upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the registration Submit the NIOS admission form.
NIOS 10th, 12th Admission 2022-23: Documents Required
- Recent passport size color photograph
- Signature (preferably in black ink)
- Valid identity proof (like Aadhaar card/passport/ration card/others)
- Valid proof of date of birth (like aadhaar card with date of birth printed on it in the dd/mm/yyyy format, birth certificate etc.)
- A valid proof of residence (like aadhaar card with complete address printed on it, valid passport etc.).
- Address proof (Aadhaar card/water bill/electricity bill/voter ID/ration card/Indian passport/statement of operational bank account/appointment letter from the employer on printed letter head, if living in rented accommodation - copy of any proof of permanent address along with present rented agreement).
- Class 8 marksheet (in case of secondary course) or Class 10 marksheet (in case of senior secondary course).
- Social category/caste certificate (in case the learner belongs to SC/ST/OBC social category).
- Ex-serviceman certificate (in case he/she is an Ex-serviceman).
- Disability certificate (in case he/she is having any kind of disability).