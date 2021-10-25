  • Home
  • Education
  • Nine Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Inaugurated By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nine Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Inaugurated By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, giving a boost to the state's medical infrastructure. PM Modi inaugurated the medical colleges virtually from Siddharthnagar.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 25, 2021 6:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Union Education Minister Inaugurates Phase 2 Of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship
DU UG Admission 2021: Two Delhi University Colleges Release Special Cut-Off Lists
IIT Kanpur Announces Scholarship For JEE Advanced Rank Holders
Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses First Foundation Day Of BOSSE, Sikkim
What Is DU Special Cut-Off 2021? See Who Is Eligible For Admission
PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Today
Nine Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Inaugurated By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi inaugurates nine medical colleges
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, giving a boost to the state's medical infrastructure. PM Modi inaugurated the medical colleges virtually from Siddharthnagar.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts. While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

Under the Central scheme, preference is given to backward and aspirational districts. The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha: Schools Reopen For Class 8 Students
Odisha: Schools Reopen For Class 8 Students
Union Education Minister Inaugurates Phase 2 Of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship
Union Education Minister Inaugurates Phase 2 Of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship
Schools, Colleges In West Bengal To Reopen From November 15: Mamata Banerjee
Schools, Colleges In West Bengal To Reopen From November 15: Mamata Banerjee
DU UG Admission 2021: Two Delhi University Colleges Release Special Cut-Off Lists
DU UG Admission 2021: Two Delhi University Colleges Release Special Cut-Off Lists
IIT Kanpur Announces Scholarship For JEE Advanced Rank Holders
IIT Kanpur Announces Scholarship For JEE Advanced Rank Holders
.......................... Advertisement ..........................