NIMCET Registrations To End Tomorrow; NIT Raipur To Hold Exam On May 23

The National Institute of Technology in Raipur will be ending the registrations for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) tomorrow. Candidates can fill up the online application forms at www.nimcet.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 6, 2021 10:19 pm IST

NIMCET 2021 registrations to end tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Technology in Raipur will be ending the registrations for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) tomorrow. Candidates can fill up the online application forms at www.nimcet.in. They will have to attach the required documents and pay the application fee of Rs 1,250. Those who have already submitted their application forms can make corrections by requesting for the same by sending a mail to the officials.

The candidates will have to choose an examination centre of their choice along with application forms. The entrance examination will be conducted on May 23.

Documents Required

Candidates will have to upload a list of documents including scanned copy of photograph, scanned signatures, valid identity proof, Class 10, Class 12, and graduation mark sheets and certificates and category certificate (if applicable).

Steps To Fill Application Form

Step 1 Visit the official website www.nimcet.in and click on registration link

Step 2 Enter details such as name, parents’ name, date of birth and academic details

Step 3 Upload necessary documents

Step 4 Pay application fee

Step 5 Take print out of the application form

National Institutes of Technology situated at Allahabad, Bhopal, Agartala, Calicut, Kurukshetra, Jamshedpur, Durgapur, Surathkal, Warangal, Raipur, and Tiruchirappalli will be participating in the entrance exam.

