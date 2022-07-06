  • Home
  • Education
  • NIMCET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

NIMCET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has declared the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 result today, July 6. The NIMCET 2022 result is now available on the official website- nimcet.in.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 7:56 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

NIMCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download
NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts Today; Check How To Do It
NIMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today At Nimcet.in; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
NIMCET 2022: Registration Process To Begin Today At Nimcet.in; Check Details
COVID-19: NIT Raipur Postpones NIMCET Exam Scheduled For May 23
NIMCET 2021 Application Correction Facility To Begin From April 2
NIMCET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
NIMCET result 2022 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NIMCET Result 2022: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has declared the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 result today, July 6. The NIMCET 2022 result is now available on the official website- nimcet.in. To download the NIMCET 2022 scorecard, candidates will need to enter their user ID, password and given captcha code. As per the official statement, the NIT Jamshedpur has also sent the NIMCET result 2022 on the candidate's registered email ID.

Latest: Free download NIMCET previous year question papers. Click Here
Recommended: Download the Free Complete Guide about NIMCET, Click Here
Browse4,000+ online courses in Python, Data Science, ML and more.  Explore
Don't MissCertification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee.  Know More

The candidates who have qualify the NIMCET 2022 examination is eligible to appear for the NIT Counselling process. The counselling dates and details will be publish on the official website shortly. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test which held every year to provide admission to candidates in MCA pogramme offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.

NIMCET 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website - nimcet.in.
  2. Click on the 'Link to download the Score Card' link available on the homepage.
  3. On the new page, enter the user ID and password
  4. Hit the submit button and your NIMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: NIMCET 2022 Result

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Final Answer Key Out; Result Soon
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Final Answer Key Out; Result Soon
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Odisha Class 10 Result At Bseodisha.ac.in; Download Marksheet
Live | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Odisha Class 10 Result At Bseodisha.ac.in; Download Marksheet
Prime Minister To Inaugurate Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam At Varanasi Tomorrow
Prime Minister To Inaugurate Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam At Varanasi Tomorrow
JEE Main 2022: Final Answer Key For Session 1 Out; Direct Link Here
JEE Main 2022: Final Answer Key For Session 1 Out; Direct Link Here
Mumbai University 2nd Merit List For 2022-23 Undergraduate Admission Tomorrow
Mumbai University 2nd Merit List For 2022-23 Undergraduate Admission Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................