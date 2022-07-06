NIMCET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NIMCET result 2022 declared

NIMCET Result 2022: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has declared the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 result today, July 6. The NIMCET 2022 result is now available on the official website- nimcet.in. To download the NIMCET 2022 scorecard, candidates will need to enter their user ID, password and given captcha code. As per the official statement, the NIT Jamshedpur has also sent the NIMCET result 2022 on the candidate's registered email ID.

Latest: Free download NIMCET previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Download the Free Complete Guide about NIMCET, Click Here

Browse: 4,000+ online courses in Python, Data Science, ML and more. Explore

Don't Miss: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The candidates who have qualify the NIMCET 2022 examination is eligible to appear for the NIT Counselling process. The counselling dates and details will be publish on the official website shortly. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test which held every year to provide admission to candidates in MCA pogramme offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.

NIMCET 2022 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website - nimcet.in. Click on the 'Link to download the Score Card' link available on the homepage. On the new page, enter the user ID and password Hit the submit button and your NIMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: NIMCET 2022 Result