NIMCET 2022: Registration Process To Begin Today At Nimcet.in; Check Details

NIMCET 2022: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur will start the registration process for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 on Monday, April 4. Candidates can apply for the NIMCET 2022 through the official website- nimcet.in. To register for the NIT NIMCET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2500 for OPEN/OPEN-EWS/OBC category and for SC/ST/PwD category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 250.

Students should note that the NIT Jamshedpur will conclude the application process for NIMCET on May 4, 2022. The NIMCET admit card 2022 will be released on June 6.

NIMCET 2022: IMPORTANT DATES

Opening date for online registration: April 4

Closing date for online registration: May 4

Admit card release date: June 6

NIMCET 2022 exam date: June 20

NIMCET 2022 result date: July 5

NIMCET 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website- nimcet.in. On the homepage, click on the application link. Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Save and download the NIMCET application form for future reference.

NIMCET is a screening test for admissions into MCA programmes offered at NITs. The National Institutes of Technology situated at Allahabad, Bhopal, Agartala, Raipur, Kurukshetra, Jamshedpur, Surathkal, Warangal, and Tiruchirappalli will be participating in the entrance exam.