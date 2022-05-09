NIMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today At Nimcet.in; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock NIMCET 2022 registration will be closed today

NIMCET 2022: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur will close the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 registration process today, May 9. Candidates can apply for the NIMCET 2022 through the official website- nimcet.in. To register for the NIT NIMCET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2500 for for general, general-ews and OBC category and for SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1,250.

NIMCET admit card 2022 will be released on June 6 and it will be available for download till June 19. The NIT MCA entrance test will be held on June 20, and the NIMCET 2022 result will be declared on July 5.

NIMCET 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website- nimcet.in. On the homepage, click on the application link. Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Save and download the NIMCET application form for future reference.

NIMCET 2022 Application: Direct Link

NIMCET is a screening test for admissions into MCA programmes offered at NITs. The National Institutes of Technology situated at Allahabad, Bhopal, Agartala, Raipur, Kurukshetra, Jamshedpur, Surathkal, Warangal, and Tiruchirappalli will be participating in the entrance exam.