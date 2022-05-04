NIMCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check New Date, Eligibility Criteria

  • Home
Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam must visit the official website nimcet.in to submit the NIMCET 2022 application form.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 4, 2022 7:03 pm IST

NIMCET 2022 application deadline is extended till May 9
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIMCET 2022 Application Form: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has extended the deadline for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022. The revised deadline for NIMCET 2022 application is May 9, 2022. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam must visit the official website nimcet.in to submit the NIMCET 2022 application form. Previously, the NIMCET application window was scheduled to be closed today, May 4. However, the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur has postponed the last day of application submission to May 9.

NIMCET 2022 will be conducted on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the allotted centres. The candidates will be able to download the NIMCET hall ticket 2022 on June 6, 2022 from the website- nimcet.in. July 5, 2022 is scheduled to be the day of result declaration according to the official notice.

“National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are Institutions of National Importance Under Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET-2022 only,” the official website reads.

NIMCET 2022 Application: Steps To Follow

  1. Visit the official website- nimcet.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the application link.
  3. Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.
  4. Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  5. Save and download the NIMCET application form for future reference.

NIMCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

1. Indian Nationals securing at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate or 6.5 CGPA on a 10- point scale in B.Sc. / B.Sc. (Hons) / BCA / BIT / B.Voc can apply.

2. Computer Science/ Computer Applications / Software development/ BBA (Computer Applications) of minimum of three years full-time programme from a recognized University with Mathematics/ Statistics students can apply for NIMCET 2022.

3. B.E./ B.Tech. from a recognized University/Institution are eligible to appear for NIMCET-2022.

4. Conversion of scored marks from CGPA to percentage and vice-versa is not permitted. (CGPA other than 10-point scale will be converted to 10-point scale based on the Unitary method).

