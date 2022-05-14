  • Home
NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts Today; Check How To Do It

The NIT reopened the application window to make changes to the application form for the students who have already successfully applied for NIMCET 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 14, 2022 9:23 pm IST

NIMCET 2022 application correction window opens at nimcet.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIMCET 2022 Exam Date: The application collection window for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022 has now been opened recently. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) closed the NIMCET 2022 application process on May 9, 2022. The NIT reopened the application window to make changes to the application form. Candidates who have successfully applied for NIMCET 2022 can now utilise the application form correction facility on the official website- nimcet.in. (Also read: CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know)

Initially, the NIT was supposed to close the NIMCET 2022 application process on May 4, however, the authority has extended the deadline till May 9 and candidates got additional time to submit their NIMCET application form 2022. The NIMCET 2022 will be held on June 20, 2022 at the allotted centres. The candidates will be able to download the NIMCET admit card 2022 on June 6, 2022 from the website.

NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Window: Steps To Edit

  1. Visit the official website- nimcet.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Edit NIMCET application form’.
  3. Submit your login credentials such as user id and password.
  4. Edit the application form and upload all the required documents.
  5. Save and download the NIMCET application form for future reference.

For the unversed, the NIT notified on its website about the NIMCET 2022. It mentioned, “National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are Institutions of National Importance Under Ministry of Education, Government of India. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET 2022 only.”

Education News

