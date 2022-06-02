NIMCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock NIMCET 2022 admit card issued

NIMCET 2022 Admit Card: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has issued the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 admit card today, June 2. The NIMCET admit card 2022 is available on the official website- nimcet.in. To access the NIMCET hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their email ID and password.

The NIMCET admit card 2022 have mention of details on the date and time of the exam, address of the test centre, name of the candidate, application number, category, gender, and more.

Candidates should note that entry will be prohibited if found without the NIMCET admit card on the examination day.

NIMCET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download