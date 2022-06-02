  • Home
NIMCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download

NIMCET 2022 Admit Card: To access the NIMCET hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their email ID and password.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 11:00 pm IST

NIMCET 2022 admit card issued
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIMCET 2022 Admit Card: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur has issued the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 admit card today, June 2. The NIMCET admit card 2022 is available on the official website- nimcet.in. To access the NIMCET hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their email ID and password.

Latest: Free download NIMCET previous year question papers. Click Here
Recommended: Download the Free Complete Guide about NIMCET, Click Here
The NIMCET admit card 2022 have mention of details on the date and time of the exam, address of the test centre, name of the candidate, application number, category, gender, and more.

Candidates should note that entry will be prohibited if found without the NIMCET admit card on the examination day.

NIMCET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website - nimcet.in.
  • In the candidate login portal, enter your log-in credentials such as email ID and password.
  • Click on the "Log In" tab.
  • Your NIMCET admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test
