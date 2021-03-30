  • Home
The National Institute of Technology, Raipur will be starting the application correction facility for NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) on April 2.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 2:32 pm IST

NIMCET 2021 exam to be held on May 23
The National Institute of Technology, Raipur will be starting the application correction facility for NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) on April 2. The candidates will have to send a letter to the official email address to request for unlocking the edit option in the application form. The officials will be accepting the requests from April 2 to April 7 up to 12 pm.

NIMCET 2021 will be conducted on May 23. The admit card of NIMCET will be released on the official website on May 15 and the result will be announced on or before June 8.

The NIMCET candidates will have to send an email to nimcet@nitrr.ac.in with a subject line ‘Request to unlock NIMCET application’. They must send the mail using their registered email ID.

They must mention their name and application number in the mail. They can also attach any necessary documents along with the downloaded NIMCET application correction form.

They can request for unlocking the edit option only once, hence must make sure that all the corrections are made in the application. The officials will approve the correction request and send an acknowledgement mail.

The NIMCET application form will be sent via mail allowing the candidates to make the required corrections and submit the final form.

