  • Home
  • Education
  • Night Curfew In Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Night Curfew In Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Rajasthan state educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed on April 17 as part of the weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 4:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Boy From Government School Scores 99.2% In 12th Exam, Earns Praise From Education Minister
Rajasthan Board 12th Result For Arts Stream Soon
RBSE 12th Result For Science Stream Announced, Direct Link Here: Live Updates
91.96 Per Cent Students Pass In Rajasthan Board 12th Science Stream Exams
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: What's Next
RBSE 12th Science Result: When, Where, How To Check
Night Curfew In Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow
Rajasthan school, colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow
New Delhi:

Rajasthan state educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed on April 17 as part of the weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government has imposed a weekend curfew from April 16 (from 6 pm) to April 19 (till 5 am) to ensure minimised movement of people in public places and help to reduce the risk of transmission of virus.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said that, “In respect of the weekend curfew imposed from 6 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday, April 17 has been declared a complete holiday in all educational institutions of the state”.

Rajasthan has already postponed Classes 10 and 12 board examinations and have not given the rescheduled date sheets.

It had earlier promoted all the students of Classes 8,9 and 11 without conducting the final examinations.

This decision was taken by the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after having a discussion with state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara Rajasthan Colleges Rajasthani (senior secondary level)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Architecture Test, NATA, Answer Key Released
National Architecture Test, NATA, Answer Key Released
UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course
UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States
IGNOU Admission 2021: January Session Registration Deadline Extended
IGNOU Admission 2021: January Session Registration Deadline Extended
Tripura: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed; Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
Tripura: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed; Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................