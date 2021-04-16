Rajasthan school, colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Rajasthan state educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed on April 17 as part of the weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government has imposed a weekend curfew from April 16 (from 6 pm) to April 19 (till 5 am) to ensure minimised movement of people in public places and help to reduce the risk of transmission of virus.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said that, “In respect of the weekend curfew imposed from 6 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday, April 17 has been declared a complete holiday in all educational institutions of the state”.

Rajasthan has already postponed Classes 10 and 12 board examinations and have not given the rescheduled date sheets.

It had earlier promoted all the students of Classes 8,9 and 11 without conducting the final examinations.

This decision was taken by the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after having a discussion with state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra