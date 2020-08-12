NIFT Students Protest High Fees During Pandemic

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) students are protesting the exorbitant amount of fee the institute is charging even during the time of pandemic.

Education | Written By Arun Singh | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 4:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Announces Webinar Series On Technology and Rural Development
IIT Kharagpur’s Vegetable Oil For A Healthy Heart Awarded
Delhi University's Open Book Online Exam: 35K Take Test, Many Face Glitches
AMU To Raise Funds From Alumni For Laptops, Broadband To Conduct Online Semester
Mizoram University Defers Undergraduate Semester Examination
DU Teachers Doubt Feasibility Of Open Book Exams, Await Clarity On Evaluation Guidelines
NIFT Students Protest High Fees During Pandemic
NIFT students are protesting against high fees being charged by the institute despite a pandemic
New Delhi:

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) students are protesting the exorbitant amount of fee the institute is charging even during the time of pandemic. Where Indian government institutes are celebrated to provide affordable education in the country as compared to their private counterparts, NIFT is charging fees in lakhs from the students enrolled with the institute.

For new sessions, fees for Non-NRI category at its 16 centres across country ranges from Rs 1,18,050 to Rs 1,52,850 for one semester and the students allege that the institute has hiked its fees.

The fee for seventh and eighth semester, last year was Rs 1,14,350 and Rs 1,01,050 respectively as compared to Rs 1,31,600 and Rs 1,13,200 for the same semesters this year.

Mr. Dhruv Jatti from Bangalore Student Community who is fighting for the cause says, "The NIFT issue has inspired many across the nation. Students have now finally begun questioning authorities as to why they are paying the same fee they were paying when classes were being conducted physically."

Some students have also written to NIFT authorities about the pay cuts and job losses their parents had to face during this pandemic. A demand for 30% reduction in the fees is proposed.

"Twitter storm was organised on 3rd of August and hashtags were made to trend for the rollback of fees (hike). They tagged everyone, from PMO to Smriti Irani, but we got no response. Instead, NIFT authorities warned students of their Social Media Policy," shares Shreya, AISA Delhi EC member.

NIFT has a policy according to which students can't talk against the institute on any social media platform. This has led to several anonymous accounts talking about the issue on Twitter and Instagram. Information corroborated for this piece is also gathered from NIFT students on anonymity.

Bangalore Student Community has written to MP DK Suresh who has sent the letter on to Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani. Students in different centres also resorted to boycotting online classes as a form of protest, calling it off on August 6. The protest will be resumed if their demands are not met by August 15.



Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi International Institute of Fashion Design, Kolkata National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai National Institute of Fashion Technology, Patna
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha Declares Class 12 Science Results, Pass Percentage Dips
Odisha Declares Class 12 Science Results, Pass Percentage Dips
Stories Of Valour, Sacrifices Made By Freedom Fighters Should Be Highlighted In Textbooks: Vice President
Stories Of Valour, Sacrifices Made By Freedom Fighters Should Be Highlighted In Textbooks: Vice President
Rajasthan Polytechnic Admission 2020 Begins; Register Online Till August 20
Rajasthan Polytechnic Admission 2020 Begins; Register Online Till August 20
CLAT 2020: Exam Day Guidelines For Students, Check Details
CLAT 2020: Exam Day Guidelines For Students, Check Details
BTE Cancels All Diploma Exams In Delhi, To Be Promoted On Basis Of Past Performance
BTE Cancels All Diploma Exams In Delhi, To Be Promoted On Basis Of Past Performance
.......................... Advertisement ..........................