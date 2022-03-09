NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

  • Home
NIFT Result 2022: Candidates can check the design entrance exam results on the official website- nift.ac.in.

Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 9, 2022 10:24 pm IST

NIFT entrance exam 2022 result declared
Image credit: Shutterstock
India:

NIFT Result 2022: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the result for the UG, PG programme entrance exam on Wednesday, March 9. The candidates who took the design entrance exam 2022 on February 6 can check the result on the official website- nift.ac.in. The shortlisted candidates will appear in the situation test of Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme from April 2 to 5, 2022.

The shortlisted candidates need to login to niftadmissions.in and fill choices by March 11, the admit card will be available to download from March 16.

NIFT Entrance Exam Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website- nift.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the admission tab.
  3. Select your programme.
  4. Enter your roll number, application number and date of birth.
  5. Submit and check result
  6. Download, take a print out for further reference.

NIFT Entrance Exam Result 2022: Direct Link

NIFT offers six Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes -- Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. The institute also offers Bachelor of Feshion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

