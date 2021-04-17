NIFT PG Admission 2021: Admit Card For Online Interview Released

Image credit: Shutterstock NIFT PG admit card for online interview released

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT PG admit cards for the online interview. The candidates shortlisted after the written test will be able to download the admit card from the NIFT website -- nift.ac.in for the personal interview in online mode. To access the admit card for online interview to the postgraduate design programmes, candidates have to insert their roll numbers, dates of birth and email ids.

After the NIFT PG interview round, counselling will be held after which the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on the basis of seat availability and choices filled by them.

The entrance exam has been conducted for admissions to three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

How To Download NIFT PG Online Interview Admit Card

Step 1: Go to nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the Home Page, click ‘Admit Cards for online interview for PG Programmes’

Step 3: On the next window, key in the roll numbers, dates of birth or email ids

Step 4: Submit and access the NIFT PG interview hall ticket

Direct Link

The NIFT online interview admit card has details of the candidates,their interview dates and time, requirements relating to internet connectivity and devices.

Source: nift.ac.in