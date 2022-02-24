  • Home
NIFT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today

NIFT GAT 2022 Answer Key: Candidates can raise objections against the GAT answer keys 2022 till 11:59 pm on February 24.

Updated: Feb 24, 2022 11:33 am IST

The NIFT GAT 2022 answer key is available to download on the official website - nift.ac.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIFT GAT 2022 Answer Key: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the window to raise objection against the General Ability Test (GAT) answer key 2022 today, February 24. Candidates can raise objections against the GAT 2022 answer key till 11:59 pm.

The NIFT GAT 2022 answer key is available to download on the official website - nift.ac.in. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for each objection raised.

To access the NIFT GAT provisional answer key, candidates have to insert their roll numbers, select the programme and NIFT 2021 entrance exam question booklet number from the drop-down menu and enter the dates of birth.

NIFT GAT 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

  • Visit the official website - nift.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission 2022 – Observation/ Objection for GAT exam held on 06.2.2022’ link.
  • Click on the ‘click here to view answer key’ link.
  • Login using the username and password.
  • Click on the challenge answer key option and go to the key complaint form.
  • From the drop-down menu, select the key complaint form and tap on the ‘Go’ button.
  • Select the option and submit then click the payment button.
  • Make the payment of Rs 500 per objection and click on submit.

After considering the objections against the NIFT answer key, the exam conducting body will release the NIFT entrance exam result. The online entrance examination for all the UG / PG courses was earlier conducted on February 6.

NIFT entrance exam 2022 is being conducted for admission into 16 NIFT campuses offering various design courses including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. It also offers Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

