NIFT Entrance Test: Know Colleges Accepting NIFT Score

NIFT Entrance Test is a national level exam conducted by National Institute of Fashion Technology to offer admission to the design aspirants in B.Des and M.Des. NIFT entrance test is a three-tier entrance test which includes a written test, situation test and group discussion and personal interview. Students who have clear all the round will be given admission based on their performance in the entrance test. NIFT has 16 campuses and its headquarter is in New Delhi. On the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates, NIFT currently offers a degree in five courses. Go through the article to know the college accepting NIFT score.

Courses offered by NIFT

Candidates who have cleared the NIFT entrance test can take admission in any of the following courses offered by top colleges accepting NIFT score.

B.Des - Bachelor of Design

B.F.Tech - Bachelor of Fashion Technology

M.Des - Master of Design

M.FM - Master of Fashion Management

M.FTech - Master of Fashion Technology

NIFT Seat Intake

Students can refer to the following table to know the seat intake as per the courses and programmes.

Seat Intake





Courses Programmes No.of seats Bachelor of Design (B.Des) Fashion Design 642 Leather Design 168 Accessory Design 600 Textile Design 558 Knitwear Design 296 Fashion Communication 598 Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.) Apparel Production (AP) 518 Master of Design (M.Des.) - 171 Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M) - 606 Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.) - 140 Total 4297





NIFT Admission

The application form for the entrance test is available on the official website of NIFT. Students must ensure that they have fulfilled the eligibility criteria before filling the registration form. NIFT written test is conducted in the month of January in pen and er mode. Candidates who have clear the NIFT written test will be called for situation test and GD/PI.

Colleges Accepting NIFT score

Following are the colleges accepting NIFT score.

Top Colleges Accepting NIFT score - Category seat intake





Institutes Open, SC, ST, OBC(NCL), GEN- EWS, PwD {Open, SC, ST, OBC (NCL)} NRI/OCI/Foreign Nationals/SAARC State Domicile NIFT New Delhi 364 49 - NIFT Bengaluru 327 103 - NIFT Kolkata 296 40 - NIFT Mumbai 296 40 - NIFT Gandhinagar 253 34 - NIFT Hyderabad 259 35 - NIFT Kannur 241 21 49 NIFT Bhopal 103 9 21 NIFT Chennai 327 44 - NIFT Raebareli 185 25 - NIFT Shillong 103 9 21 NIFT Kangra 171 15 35 NIFT Bhubaneswar 206 18 42 NIFT Jodhpur 206 18 42 NIFT Patna 205 18 42 NIFT Srinagar 48 10 26



