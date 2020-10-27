NIFT Entrance Test: Know Colleges Accepting NIFT Score
NIFT Entrance Test is a national level exam conducted by National Institute of Fashion Technology to offer admission to the design aspirants in B.Des and M.Des. NIFT entrance test is a three-tier entrance test which includes a written test, situation test and group discussion and personal interview. Students who have clear all the round will be given admission based on their performance in the entrance test. NIFT has 16 campuses and its headquarter is in New Delhi. On the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates, NIFT currently offers a degree in five courses. Go through the article to know the college accepting NIFT score.
Courses offered by NIFT
Candidates who have cleared the NIFT entrance test can take admission in any of the following courses offered by top colleges accepting NIFT score.
- B.Des - Bachelor of Design
- B.F.Tech - Bachelor of Fashion Technology
- M.Des - Master of Design
- M.FM - Master of Fashion Management
- M.FTech - Master of Fashion Technology
NIFT Seat Intake
Students can refer to the following table to know the seat intake as per the courses and programmes.
Seat Intake
Courses
Programmes
No.of seats
Bachelor of Design (B.Des)
Fashion Design
642
Leather Design
168
Accessory Design
600
Textile Design
558
Knitwear Design
296
Fashion Communication
598
Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.)
Apparel Production (AP)
518
Master of Design (M.Des.)
-
171
Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M)
-
606
Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.)
-
140
Total
4297
NIFT Admission
The application form for the entrance test is available on the official website of NIFT. Students must ensure that they have fulfilled the eligibility criteria before filling the registration form. NIFT written test is conducted in the month of January in pen and er mode. Candidates who have clear the NIFT written test will be called for situation test and GD/PI.
Colleges Accepting NIFT score
Following are the colleges accepting NIFT score.
Top Colleges Accepting NIFT score - Category seat intake
Institutes
Open, SC, ST, OBC(NCL), GEN- EWS, PwD {Open, SC, ST, OBC (NCL)}
NRI/OCI/Foreign Nationals/SAARC
State Domicile
NIFT New Delhi
364
49
-
NIFT Bengaluru
327
103
-
NIFT Kolkata
296
40
-
NIFT Mumbai
296
40
-
NIFT Gandhinagar
253
34
-
NIFT Hyderabad
259
35
-
NIFT Kannur
241
21
49
NIFT Bhopal
103
9
21
NIFT Chennai
327
44
-
NIFT Raebareli
185
25
-
NIFT Shillong
103
9
21
NIFT Kangra
171
15
35
NIFT Bhubaneswar
206
18
42
NIFT Jodhpur
206
18
42
NIFT Patna
205
18
42
NIFT Srinagar
48
10
26