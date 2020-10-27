NIFT Entrance Test: Know Colleges Accepting NIFT Score

  • Home
NIFT Entrance Test is a national level exam conducted by National Institute of Fashion Technology to offer admission to the design aspirants in B.Des and M.Des.

New Delhi:

NIFT Entrance Test is a national level exam conducted by National Institute of Fashion Technology to offer admission to the design aspirants in B.Des and M.Des. NIFT entrance test is a three-tier entrance test which includes a written test, situation test and group discussion and personal interview. Students who have clear all the round will be given admission based on their performance in the entrance test. NIFT has 16 campuses and its headquarter is in New Delhi. On the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates, NIFT currently offers a degree in five courses. Go through the article to know the college accepting NIFT score.

Courses offered by NIFT

Candidates who have cleared the NIFT entrance test can take admission in any of the following courses offered by top colleges accepting NIFT score.

  • B.Des - Bachelor of Design
  • B.F.Tech - Bachelor of Fashion Technology
  • M.Des - Master of Design
  • M.FM - Master of Fashion Management
  • M.FTech - Master of Fashion Technology

NIFT Seat Intake

Students can refer to the following table to know the seat intake as per the courses and programmes.

Seat Intake


Courses

Programmes

No.of seats

Bachelor of Design (B.Des)

Fashion Design

642

Leather Design

168

Accessory Design

600

Textile Design

558

Knitwear Design

296

Fashion Communication

598

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.)

Apparel Production (AP)

518

Master of Design (M.Des.)

-

171

Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M)

-

606

Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.)

-

140

Total

4297


NIFT Admission

The application form for the entrance test is available on the official website of NIFT. Students must ensure that they have fulfilled the eligibility criteria before filling the registration form. NIFT written test is conducted in the month of January in pen and er mode. Candidates who have clear the NIFT written test will be called for situation test and GD/PI.

Colleges Accepting NIFT score

Following are the colleges accepting NIFT score.

Top Colleges Accepting NIFT score - Category seat intake


Institutes

Open, SC, ST, OBC(NCL), GEN- EWS, PwD {Open, SC, ST, OBC (NCL)}

NRI/OCI/Foreign Nationals/SAARC

State Domicile

NIFT New Delhi

364

49

-

NIFT Bengaluru

327

103

-

NIFT Kolkata

296

40

-

NIFT Mumbai

296

40

-

NIFT Gandhinagar

253

34

-

NIFT Hyderabad

259

35

-

NIFT Kannur

241

21

49

NIFT Bhopal

103

9

21

NIFT Chennai

327

44

-

NIFT Raebareli

185

25

-

NIFT Shillong

103

9

21

NIFT Kangra

171

15

35

NIFT Bhubaneswar

206

18

42

NIFT Jodhpur

206

18

42

NIFT Patna

205

18

42

NIFT Srinagar

48

10

26


