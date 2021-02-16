NIFT Entrance Exam Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow

  • Home
The National Institute of Fashion Technology will be releasing the answer key for the general ability test (GAT) on February 17 at nift.ac.in. The GAT answer key will be released along with the GAT question paper and response sheet.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 16, 2021 4:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology will be releasing the answer key for the general ability test (GAT) on February 17 at nift.ac.in. The GAT answer key will be released along with the GAT question paper and response sheet. The design entrance exam candidates will be able to tally their response sheet with the answer key to analyse their performance in the exam.

In case of any discrepancy, the candidates will be allowed to raise an objection from February 17 to February 20 by paying Rs 500 per objection.

Steps to download NIFT answer key

Step 1 Visit the official website nift.ac.in

Step 2 Click on the ‘Download NIFT answer key 2021’ tab

Step 3 NIFT 2021 answer key for GAT will be displayed on the screen

Step 4 Download the answer key and take the print out of the same

What after NIFT answer key 2021

Once NIFT will be releasing the GAT answer key 2021, the NIFT objection window will be opened to allow the candidates to raise objections regarding their response sheet. They can file an objection online by paying a fee of Rs 500.

The NIFT will be checking the objection claim and release the final NIFT result by February or March.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a round of interview or situation test in offline mode in April and May and the final NIFT results will be announced by the end of May.

