NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Result Announced, Here’s Direct Link

NIFT result 2021: Candidates can check the results of the written examination on the official website, nift.ac.in, by logging in with their credentials.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 2:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIFT result 2021 for the written exam now available on the official website, nift.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam result has been announced. Candidates can check the results of the written examination on the official website by logging in with their credentials. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be eligible to participate in the next rounds of the admission process.

The official website, nift.ac.in, has crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates can use the direct link mentioned here to check results.

Direct link to check NIFT 2021 result

NIFT result 2021 for the written exam now available on the official website, nift.ac.in

How To Download NIFT result 2021

  1. Go to the official website, nift.ac.in.

  2. Click on the result link under the admission section.

  3. You can use your roll number, date of birth and application number. Enter any two and submit.

  4. Check NIFT 2021 result.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will have to appear for a round of situation test and personal interview.

After these rounds, NIFT 2021 counselling will be held where the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on the basis of seat availability and choices filled by them.

The entrance exam was held on February 14, 2021.

NIFT offers six Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes -- Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design.

The institute also offers Bachelor of Feshion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

